Australian minister Tony Burke calls himself a Shah Rukh Khan fan, names Om Shanti Om his all-time favourite movie
Australian minister Tony Burke opened up about his love for Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood films, calling Om Shanti Om his favourite ever during a podcast chat.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has revealed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling himself a big fan during a recent appearance on the Indian Link podcast.
Speaking to host and CEO Pawan Luthra, Burke was asked to name his favourite Bollywood films. He began by openly admitting his fondness for SRK, saying, “I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that.” He also shared his appreciation for music composer AR Rahman, noting that he especially enjoys his soundtracks. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan stayed calm amid fan frenzy during visit to Ajmer dargah, reveals bodyguard )
Australian minister Tony Burke is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan
Among his top film choices, Burke placed SRK’s Chak De! India (2007) at the top of the list, pointing out that much of the film was shot across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, making it personally significant for him.
In a light-hearted moment, Luthra jokingly asked whether he had supported India in the film’s final match against Australia. Burke responded with a laugh, saying, “No, no, no… although I did cheer for India in Lagaan,” referring to the 2001 Aamir Khan starrer, which is also among his favourites.
Tony Burke reveals his favourite Bollywood films{{/usCountry}}
In a light-hearted moment, Luthra jokingly asked whether he had supported India in the film’s final match against Australia. Burke responded with a laugh, saying, “No, no, no… although I did cheer for India in Lagaan,” referring to the 2001 Aamir Khan starrer, which is also among his favourites.
Tony Burke reveals his favourite Bollywood films{{/usCountry}}
He also praised the historical drama Jodhaa Akbar (2008), starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling it “a beautiful epic” and “a phenomenal film.”{{/usCountry}}
He also praised the historical drama Jodhaa Akbar (2008), starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling it “a beautiful epic” and “a phenomenal film.”{{/usCountry}}
However, it was SRK’s Om Shanti Om (2007) that emerged as his ultimate favourite. Burke described it not just as a standout Bollywood film but his “favourite film of all time,” praising its storytelling and emotional depth.{{/usCountry}}
However, it was SRK’s Om Shanti Om (2007) that emerged as his ultimate favourite. Burke described it not just as a standout Bollywood film but his “favourite film of all time,” praising its storytelling and emotional depth.{{/usCountry}}
He also reflected on one particular dialogue from the film that resonated deeply with him: “Simple happy endings… if it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet.” According to Burke, the line holds special relevance in today’s world, which he described as going through a “difficult phase,” adding that its message of hope feels more important than ever.
About Om Shanti Om
Directed by Farah Khan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. It also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in key supporting roles. The reincarnation-themed drama went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2007.
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