Avinash Tiwary calls for more conversations around animal welfare

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who has been shooting his next in Jharkhand, feels his time in the State has turned out to be an eye-opener for him about the entire ecosystem. He is now stressing on the need for more conversations around preserving nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jharkhand has been a revelation for me. I was unaware of its natural beauty. We have been shooting in the rural areas in and around Palamu. The production has done a fantastic job in making sure everyone feels secured and comfortable as it is a very long schedule,” shares Tiwary.

He is in Palamu since mid-August and said to be shooting for on-screen adaptation of Bihar Diaries. During his schedule, he took a break to visit the Betla National Park in Latehar District.

The Bulbbul (2020) actor feels animal welfare should be an everyday conversation, not just restricted to a day. “Not just animal welfare but welfare of the entire ecosystem. Environment versus development is a constant debate and I feel one way to find balance is by finding means to monetise through the environment with minimum cost,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that sustainable tourism is a great step forward, the 36-year-old adds, “It means giving thrust to the potential of tourism until the carrying capacity of a place is reached & then lead to sustainability with the help of all stakeholders.”

Opening up about his jungle experience, he says, “The national park was one of the first national parks to become a tiger reserve. It is almost untouched as it is far away from the carrying capacity of the place. Law and order has been an issue in the past and might have been one of the deterrents for it, as it is still not explored much. I personally feel the place has evolved beautifully and would probably become a hotspot for wildlife and astro photography enthusiasts. It was amazing to watch the sky full of stars in the night, and experience the monsoons here with green covering every inch of this place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}