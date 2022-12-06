Avinash Tiwary wants to support outsiders entering industry: I wish there was someone to guide me when I started my journey

Actor Avinash Tiwary is not chasing fame but longevity to fulfil his personal mission of creating a space to support outsider entering the entertainment industry.

He reasons, “I want to live the bandwidth to be the best of the good and the worst of the bad. I want to have longevity in this field. If I’m able to sustain for a long period of time, that means I’ll be doing things right. And only then I’d be able to survive this competitive market.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who was recently seen in web show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, is passionate about supporting outsiders and he calls it a “personal matter”.

Looking back, he tells us, “I’ve been acting since 2003. This is my 19th year [in showbiz], and throughout this period, starting at a very early age, I’ve always felt that I wish someone was there to guide me, because sometimes you’re just left in space when you don’t know anything. Everything that you’ve done is carve your own way through it.”

However, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul actor is quick to add that whatever he has done so far comes with a great sense of pride. “I won’t deny it. I’m an egotistical man and it does feed that part of me. But I maintain that there are so many times I just felt that someone told me how to go about things. Humme nahi mila toh ab lagta hai ke durson ko dena chahiye humein,” he continues, “I want to get to a point in life where I can do things for the outsiders, I hope that happens. If that happens, then there’ll be more space for outsiders to come because we have created that way for them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, there is a section of his fans who feel the actor still hasn’t got the right due in the industry. Mention this, and he says he doesn’t have any qualms or complaints.

“The way I look at it is to be deserving of what you desire. And if I don’t have what I desire then it is only because I have not become deserving of it. So there’s a long way to go. I’m glad that people think that I should deserve more. I hope it stays. And I’m doing every bit possible to ensure that, but I think I’m not ready yet, which is why it hasn’t come to me,” he ends.