Avneet Kaur spotted with Suryakumar Yadav, his wife at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, internet wonders what's happening

Ahead of the Australia T20 2025 series, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple with his wife, Devisha Shetty, to seek blessings. However, social media is buzzing about the presence of actor Avneet Kaur with them, leaving everyone curious about why she was there with them. Avneet Kaur also took to Instagram to share pictures from her trip to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Avneet in Ujjain with Suryakumar Yadav

Recently, Suryakumar visited the temple with his wife, Devisha Shetty. On Monday, he shared a glimpse of their spiritual outing on Instagram, captioning the video, “Jai Shree Mahakal.”

In the video, Suryakumar and Devisha are seen sitting outside with folded hands during the ongoing aarti ceremony. As the camera pans, actor Avneet Kaur can also be spotted in the frame. And that surprised all the social media users.

“Woh Avneet thii kya side mei (Was it Avneet in the side),” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Yes..virat made her more famous.”

“Avneet kya kar rahi hai inke saath (What is Avneet doing with them),” one wrote, with one asking, “Was it Avneet behind them.”

“Wait a minute… Avneet,” wrote one shocked social media user.

It’s unclear whether Avneet accompanied Suryakumar and his wife to the temple or simply met them there.

On Monday, Avneet also took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to the temple to mark her birthday on Monday. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday… Har Har Mahadev.”

Earlier this year, Avneet made headlines when cricket star Virat Kohli liked a picture of her on Instagram. Later, Virat took to his Instagram Stories to clarify his stance, writing, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Avneet’s recent project

Avneet was most recently seen in Love in Vietnam is an upcoming cross-cultural romantic drama also starring Shantanu and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. According to ImdB, Love in Vietnam is "a passionate cross-cultural romance that unfolds between Vietnam and Punjab, inspired by the classic Turkish novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'." The film was released last month.