Rupali Ganguly seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple, internet asks: 'Because of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?'

Actor Rupali Ganguly recently visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings. Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a bunch of photos and videos from her spiritual visit and also penned a note. Rupali Ganguly sought blessings at Ujjain temple.

Rupali Ganguly visits Ujjain temple

In the pictures, Rupali was seen praying inside the temple with folded hands. She also performed several rituals. Rupali wore a yellow saree and red blouse. She was accompanied by her husband Ashwin K Verma.

Sharing the post, Rupali captioned it, "Sawan Somwaar aur mere Mahakaal (folded hands and red heart emoji). Jai Shree Mahakaal. Jai Maa Harsiddhi. Jai Shree KaalBhairav. Har Har Mahadev @ashwinkverma @ddheeraj_d_dev #jaimahakaal #ujjain #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #divine #shravansomvar."

Internet wonders if Rupali's visit comes because of Kyuki Saas

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Completely in awe of all the pictures. So so happy you got the time for darshan that too on Saawan Somvar." A comment read, “Your Mahakaal visits always feel so personal to me, like you’re coming home.”

A person said, "You look so beautiful, divine with so much positivity." An Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful. But the timing? Is it because of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?" "Praying for Anupamaa before Kyunki Saas Bhi airs?" asked another person.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa, which premiered in July 2020, is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali plays the titular role. The show became a hit and has been ruling the TRP charts.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show, which aired in the 200s, is returning with the original cast, including Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her character Tulsi, and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas. Recently, the show completed 25 years.

Recently, speaking with Brut, Ektaa reacted to rumours which claimed that Anupamaa, starring Rupali, is having issues with the arrival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "I felt that was in such bad taste. She [Rupali] is such a big star. Anupamaa, the show, the creator Rajan… has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1," she said.