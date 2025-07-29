Ektaa Kapoor says comparisons between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are ‘unfair’

Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring back her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on television with the new reboot. During a new interaction with Brut, Ektaa has reacted to rumours which claimed that Anupamaa, the show starring Rupali Ganguly, is having issues with the arrival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (Also read: Ektaa Kapoor says she wants Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to be 'relevant' and 'smart' for the young audience) Ektaa Kapoor has reacted to the speculations surrounding the two shows, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

What Ektaa said

Ektaa was asked whether she sees a difference in the way women support each other in the industry, in comparison to how it was two decades ago. Ektaa said, “Yesterday I was seeing some videos of Anupamaa having a problem as Kyunki is coming. I felt that was in such bad taste. She [Rupali] is such a big star. Anupamaa the show, the creator Rajan… has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1."

‘Pitting content against each other is so uncalled for’

She continued, "We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows is so unnecessary and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for.”

For the unversed, Anupamaa has emerged as one of the most popular shows on the Indian small screen. It has been created by Rajan Shahi. The show also made headlines for giving a platform to Rupali for her comeback on television. The TV show explores the emotions and conflicts between parents and their kids, along with the complexities of mature relationships.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most influential and successful Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008, spanning over 1,800 episodes. The new reboot will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.