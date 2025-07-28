Ektaa Kapoor says she wants Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to be 'relevant' and 'smart' for the young audience

Ektaa Kapoor is back with the reboot of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Actor and politician Smriti Irani is all set to return as Tulsi, the main lead of the show. In a recent interview with Brut, Ektaa reflected on bringing the show back after 25 years and her hopes that the show will have an impact on the younger audience. (Also read: Smriti Irani says Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi built lives, redefined television: ‘None of us owned a house or a car’) Ektaa Kapoor says Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is aiming to focus on creating impact over TRPs.

What Ektaa said

During the interaction, Ektaa opened up about the idea of bringing the show back after all these years and said, “Its a whole new world, the world has changed but Kyunki will deal with the topics that it always stood for. We want to bring in the character. Television is a really big medium and we want to come back and use it to tell smart, serious stories for a limited period because the show is for a limited amount of episodes. We want to make impact more than TRPs.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a landmark Indian soap opera that aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show focused on the Virani family and their virtuous daughter-in-law Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani.

'We are hoping it resonates with today's youngsters'

Ektaa went on to admit that although there is some pressure on them for the show's return, she has her hopes up. “We want to work on making a story that is relevant for today and of course, make it smart and today in its approach. Tell things that Television is now no longer telling… We are hoping it resonates with today's youngsters also. Although television is no longer resonating with youngsters, we are hoping this show has a certain impact on the young India,” she added.

The serial will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.