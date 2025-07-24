Smriti Irani says Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi built lives, redefined television: ‘None of us owned a house or a car’

Actor and politician Smriti Irani is all set to return to television with Ektaa Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Fans are ecstatic to see her reprise her beloved character, Tulsi. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Smriti reflected on how the original show redefined Indian television and laid the foundation for the success of many who worked on it. Smriti Irani as Tulsi in a still from the new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed the life of the cast and crew

Smriti spoke about the groundbreaking nature of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saying, “From 2000 to 2008, our team redefined television in a completely new way. Back then, no one used to watch TV at 10:30 p.m. Women producing television series weren’t common, and it was also rare for female actors to be the central narrators and the core focus of any show. Establishing all these things was a landmark in itself, a unique chapter of our lives.”

She further recalled, “I still remember when we first started working on the show; we were about 120–150 people. None of us owned a house or a car. We all laid the financial foundation of our lives through Kyunki. People may watch us on screen, but many don’t realise how many households keep their stoves burning simply because someone switches on the television.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a landmark Indian soap opera that aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show focused on the Virani family and their virtuous daughter-in-law Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani. With its emotional storytelling, dramatic plotlines, and iconic catchphrases, the show became a cultural phenomenon and paved the way for the "saas-bahu" genre that dominated Indian television for years.

Now, 17 years later, the series is making a comeback. The reboot is set to premiere on Star Plus and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) on July 29. The new promo features Tulsi speaking about the relevance of sanskar (moral values) in today’s rapidly changing world. The caption read: "Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar? (In changing times, Tulsi returns with a new outlook. Are you ready to join her on this journey?)."