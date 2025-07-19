Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo: Smriti Irani's Tulsi talks about importance of ‘sanskar', pays tribute to Baa

A new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was unveiled recently featuring actor-politician Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani. In the over one-minute-long video, Smriti's character Tulsi is seen getting nostalgic, and talking about 'sanskar (values).' Smriti Irani as Tulsi in a still from the new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo

The video begins with Tulsi working on her laptop. She then spoke about the characters and the challenging times her family members faced. Lighting the lamp and making a rangoli, Tulsi talked about principles in life. As the video proceeded, Tulsi also paid her tribute to Baa--the senior most member in the Virani family.

Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani talks about life

Tulsi also spoke about 'sanskar (values)' and their importance in changing times. The video ended with Tulsi saying, “Phir arahi hai Tulsi aapke aangan mein khilne (Tulsi will be back you soon).”

The caption read, "Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar (In changing times Tusi is retuning with a new outlook! Are you ready to join her in her new journey)?"

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The hit serial ran from 2000 to 2008 on StarPlus and portrayed the goings-on in a business family. The serial, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, and Hiten Tejwani. It was created by Ekta Kapoor. The serial, which had more than 1,800 episodes, marked 25 years on June 3.

What Smriti had said about returning with show

As quoted by news agency PTI, Smriti Irani had said in a statement, "In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki-and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered. Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life."

"It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation...I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy," she had added.