Rajeev Khandelwal locked horns with Ektaa Kapoor while quitting Kahiin To Hoga? Actor says, 'had a lot of fights with…’

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal began his acting journey with television shows and rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor’s Kahiin To Hoga. In a recent interview with Screen, Rajeev recalled how his decision to quit the show led to people calling him egoistic and revealed the real reason behind his exit. Rajeev Khandelwal talks about locking horns with Ektaa Kapoor.

Rajeev admitted that while he was overwhelmed by the love and attention from fans following his performance in Kahiin To Hoga—including people waiting outside his home, letters slipped under his door, and constant calls and gifts—he ultimately felt he wasn’t able to reciprocate that adoration with the quality he desired in his work.

The actor shared that the reason he chose to leave the show was his struggle to deal with the pressure of living up to the audience’s expectations. Wanting to break away from the romantic, brooding image associated with Sujal, Rajeev deliberately avoided similar roles.

Rajeev says he had a lot of fight with producers

He recalled that people assumed he had locked horns with Ektaa Kapoor when he left the show and added, “People wrote things like, ‘He has become too big for his boots’, but nobody knew the truth. What came across was that I locked horns with Ektaa, that I was leaving her, and I must be thinking that I had arrived. I quit the show at its peak, refused the money, the popularity—so many thought I was egoistic. After I quit Left Right Left, I also knew I was not going to be offered much work on TV. I realised no producer would give me work.”

He added, “I had a lot of fights with producers—nobody is happy when you walk out of a show that’s doing well. When I was walking out of Kahiin To Hoga, I went to Shobha (Kapoor) aunty. At that time, asking to leave a show was perceived as the actor wanting more money, which was also offered to me. They said they would increase my remuneration, and I said, reduce it—but give me quality.”

Rajeev Khandelwal's recent work

Meanwhile, Rajeev was last seen in the web series The Secret of the Shiledars. The show also featured Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Dilip Prabhavalkar in key roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the show is available to stream on JioHotstar.