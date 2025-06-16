'Sorry sir, ye to nahi milega aapko': Rajeev Khandelwal on how he handled sexual harassment

Rajeev Khandelwal, an actor known for his roles in films like Aamir and Table No. 21, has openly discussed his experiences with the casting couch in the Indian film industry and how complicated it was for him to handle it. (Also read: The Secret Of The Shiledars trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal leads a desi Indiana Jones-style series. Watch) Rajeev Khandelwal reflects on handling sexual harassment in the industry.

Rajeev on how he handled sexual harassment

In an interview with Zoom, Rajeev discussed how difficult it can be for outsiders to get work and how he handled sexual harassment during that phase. The Kahii To Hoga actor emphasised that it is important for an actor to realise who he/she is and how he/she wants to achieve success.

"It can be very difficult and very easy to handle it, too. You have to identify, who you are. The sooner you identify who you are and who you want to be. Kya main saam daam dhand bhed kar ke success kamana chahta hu (Am I someone who wants to achieve things through persuasion, price, punishment, and division) or am I that personality who would not find any happiness by doing all of this? I am a person who wants to earn every smile and appreciation that I get," Rajeev said.

Rajeev mentioned that he took it upon himself to take charge of his career, stressing that he would not want to give anyone the luxury of owning his destiny.

"It is tough to fight temptation, and easy if you know who you are. I would tell them, Sorry Sir, mere se nahi milega aapko (you would not get it from me) and in my head I would think, 'Are you the one who would write my destiny? Sorry, boss, you would not write my future, I would do that. I don't give importance to one individual that this will make or break my life," he added.

Rajeev Khandelwal's projects

Rajeev was last seen in a mystery thriller series directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, which also featured Sai Tamhankar. Inspired by the Marathi novel Pratipashchandra, the series blends historical intrigue with modern adventure, drawing comparisons to Indiana Jones. It premiered on JioHotstar on 31 January.