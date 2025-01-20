The Secret Of The Shiledars trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal leads a desi Indiana Jones-style series. Watch

Rajeev Khandelwal is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming adventure series, The Secrets of the Shiledars. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar released an intriguing trailer for the series, which had fans calling it a "desi Indiana Jones." Rajeev Khandelwal's new series gives 'desi Indiana Jones' vibes.

(Also Read: Rajeev Khandelwal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him wait for a film for 1 year: ‘The film never took off’)

The Secret Of The Shiledars trailer

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Itihaas ke panno mein chupa hai ek aisa raaz, jo badal sakta hai sab kuch... All Episodes of #HotstarSpecials #TheSecretOfTheShiledars will be streaming from Jan 31" (Hidden within the pages of history lies a secret that can change everything...)

The trailer opens with Rajeev Khandelwal learning about the Shiledars (soldiers who protected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's treasure). He then embarks on a mission with his team, including Sai Tamhankar, to uncover the hidden treasure. Along the way, he battles antagonists who claim the treasure as theirs and discovers more about Maratha history.

The internet was quick to draw comparisons to Indiana Jones and another Hollywood film, National Treasure. One comment read, "It gave me Indiana Jones vibes the moment the word 'khazana' came up." Another YouTube user wrote, "Inspired by Nicolas Cage's National Treasure." Yet another remarked, "Is it desi Indiana Jones?" Others commented, "Looks like Indiana Jones + Nicolas Cage's National Treasure."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The Secrets of the Shiledars also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vid in key roles. The series is based on the book Pratipashchandra will stream on OTT from January 31.

Aditya Sarpotdar on The Secrets Of The Shiledars

Talking about the show, Aditya said, "Growing up, I have always been enticed by stories of adventure and history; they have always kept me curious. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. The concept of 'Shiledars,' the Guardians, hasn't been explored before, making it intriguing yet fulfilling." He further added, "I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is a project that challenged me and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I am so glad I could embark on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal, who has truly given his heart and soul to it, and I am sure it will reflect on screen."