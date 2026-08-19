Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi film mints 144 crore, beats Alpha, Cocktail 2 lifetime

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: The Emraan Hashmi renaissance continues, and this time at the box office. The actor’s latest release, Awarapan 2, is breaking box-office records in its first week in theatres. The much-anticipated sequel to the cult classic Awarapan has now raced close to the ₹150-crore mark worldwide and, in the process, surpassed the lifetime collections of some recent big Bollywood releases. And all of this has been done in just five days.

Awarapan 2 box office update

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

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Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. This was followed by a record-breaking opening weekend, in which the film earned over ₹81 crore net ( ₹97 crore gross). Over the weekdays, Awarapan 2 has retained its hold at the box office, adding ₹9.25 crore and ₹9.75 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. After five days, the film’s domestic total now stands at ₹100.75 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross). With its earnings on Tuesday, Awarapan 2 has become the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the ₹100-crore club, and thereby, his highest-grossing film ever.

Overseas, too, the film has picked up after a dull start. Awarapan 2 had a couple of good days internationally, bringing in $2 million over the weekend. After five days, its international earnings stand at $2.5 million. However, the film’s collections are largely sustained by the Middle East and North America. This still brings the film’s worldwide gross to ₹144 crore, with a ₹170 crore week now very likely.

Awarapan 2 beats many Bollywood hits’ lifetime hauls

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{{^usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. The actor has appeared in big films before, but not as a solo lead. This film is led by him and is breaking the bank. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹70 crore net in India, and ₹100 crore gross worldwide. But even more impressive is that Awarapan 2 is surpassing the final collections of several recent Bollywood releases, such as Alpha ( ₹99 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹143 crore), both of which had larger budgets than this film. Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, beating Welcome to the Jungle ( ₹186 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( ₹224 crore and counting). All about Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. The actor has appeared in big films before, but not as a solo lead. This film is led by him and is breaking the bank. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹70 crore net in India, and ₹100 crore gross worldwide. But even more impressive is that Awarapan 2 is surpassing the final collections of several recent Bollywood releases, such as Alpha ( ₹99 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹143 crore), both of which had larger budgets than this film. Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, beating Welcome to the Jungle ( ₹186 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( ₹224 crore and counting). All about Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone.