Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar dismiss rumours of Brahmastra 2 and 3 getting shelved with new post on film's 1st anniversary

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has confirmed the second and third instalments of Brahmastra and called them 'development in progress'. His post comes as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva clocked one year anniversary and amid rumours that parts two and three of the film have been shelved. (Also Read | Rift between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji over Brahmastra 2 & 3? “Not true”, we are told)

Ayan confirms Brahmastra 2, 3

Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar spoke about Brahmastra part two and three.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ayan posted a video montage comprising scenes from Brahmastra. The words on the video read, "On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress." Ayan captioned the post, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!

Fans react to Ayan's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Can’t wait for Brahmastra part 2 Ayan sir! Kudos to you and the team’s hard work and dedication." A comment read, "Despite terrible screenplay and dialogues, I’m still hopeful of Brahmastra 2 & 3." An Instagram user said, "Dev should be Ranbir only!! Father-son same actor works sir. Please watch Jawan for reference." Another person said, "Bring part 2 soon!!! RK as DEV, that's non-negotiable. All the best! Ranbir and Deepika as Dev and Amrita is a need of the moment sir please."

Karan's post on Brahmastra

Filmmaker Karan Johar also posted a clip on Instagram. He wrote, "Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labour of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmastra."

About Brahmastra

Ayan's 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie marked the beginning of a big-budget fantasy adventure franchise. Brahmastra follows a Shiva (Ranbir), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy also feature in the movie, produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Special appearances in the film are by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

The film, which earned over ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office, was one of the major commercial successes of the Hindi film industry during the pandemic.

About Brahmastra 2, 3

In April this year, Ayan had announced that the two sequels of Brahmastra will be "bigger and more ambitious than Part One". He had also added that he would be shooting them simultaneously. Ayan earlier announced two follow-ups which will release in 2026 and 2027.

