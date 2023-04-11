EXCLUSIVE| Rift between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji over Brahmastra 2 & 3? “Not true”, we are told

No, it’s not true that the relations between director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar have soured. It all started with a report by Bollywood Hungama claiming that the former has decided to make Bramhastra Part 2 and 3 with another banner. Filmmaker Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji had collaborated on the fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

It claimed that Mukerji also didn’t tag KJo in his recent post announcing the datelines for the sequels, which was true when we checked. However, a source close to both the parties rubbishes the claims completely, “This is not true. It is a gossip mongering piece which is trying to create a rift between the two. The two very much have the same bond which they have had until now. Ayan has given Karan a big hit, and the latter has been a big support to him, right from launching him as a director with Wake Up! Sid. Brahmastra was a big film, made possible only by the complete faith the two showed in each other.”

The report also went on to claim that the IP rights of Brahmastra lie with Ayan, which is why he can approach other producers. We reached out to Mukerji and Johar both for a comment, but they were not available.