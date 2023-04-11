Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / EXCLUSIVE| Rift between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji over Brahmastra 2 & 3? “Not true”, we are told

EXCLUSIVE| Rift between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji over Brahmastra 2 & 3? “Not true”, we are told

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 11, 2023 03:37 PM IST

No, there is no fight between Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. A source close to both of them rubbishes the speculative story doing the rounds.

No, it’s not true that the relations between director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar have soured. It all started with a report by Bollywood Hungama claiming that the former has decided to make Bramhastra Part 2 and 3 with another banner.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji had collaborated on the fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji had collaborated on the fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

It claimed that Mukerji also didn’t tag KJo in his recent post announcing the datelines for the sequels, which was true when we checked. However, a source close to both the parties rubbishes the claims completely, “This is not true. It is a gossip mongering piece which is trying to create a rift between the two. The two very much have the same bond which they have had until now. Ayan has given Karan a big hit, and the latter has been a big support to him, right from launching him as a director with Wake Up! Sid. Brahmastra was a big film, made possible only by the complete faith the two showed in each other.”

The report also went on to claim that the IP rights of Brahmastra lie with Ayan, which is why he can approach other producers. We reached out to Mukerji and Johar both for a comment, but they were not available.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayan mukerji banner bollywood bond director karan johar producer rift support + 7 more
ayan mukerji banner bollywood bond director karan johar producer rift support + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out