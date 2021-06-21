Ayesha Shroff shares childhood photo of Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff with ‘sincere apologies’ to them

Ayesha Shroff dug out an unseen childhood picture of Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff from their family album. She shared it on Instagram on Monday morning, but not without ‘sincere apologies’ to her two children.

Sharing the throwback photo of Tiger Shroff sleeping and Krishna Shroff gazing at him lovingly, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Sincere apologies to tiger and kishu but I HAD to share this adorable pic! the best part is that feeling is even stronger today. I love you my angels @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu.”

Krishna, in a series of comments, marvelled at her and Tiger’s transformation. “Damn, glow up of the year goes to me for REAL though,” she wrote. “Actually, I gotta give props to Tigs as well... Ageing like fiiine wine,” she added in a follow-up comment. Her third comment read, “Yup, that fat kid still lives inside me and is screaming to get out.”

Krishna Shroff’s comments on Ayesha Shroff’s posts.

Last year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Krishna talked about being overweight when she was younger. Responding to a fan who asked how she manages to remain fit, she wrote, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far.” She also shared a picture from her school days.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Krishna opened up about her bond with Tiger. “I don’t think there is one person in this world who I trust a hundred percent, except for him. There is complete transparency between us, and whenever we need any advice, we first go to each other. We are each other’s biggest critics and the biggest support too,” she said.

Tiger has a number of films in the pipeline, including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and the Rambo remake.