Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan with sweet Father’s Day post, paints the town red with friends

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a sweet Father’s Day wish for him on Instagram Stories. She posted a black-and-white picture of him kissing her when she was a child. “Father’s Day,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared pictures from an outing with her friends. She wore a large black windcheater jacket over a black long-sleeved top and high-waist pants. She was seen hugging her friends and smiling. The geotag for one of the photos, posted on Instagram Stories by her friend, read London.

Suhana Khan shared a childhood photo to wish Shah Rukh Khan on Father’s Day.

Suhana Khan with her friends.

Suhana Khan shared these pictures on Instagram Stories.





On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan also dedicated a Father’s Day post to all fathers. He shared a picture of four toys, representing him and three children -- Suhana, Aryan Khan and AbRam. “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’,” the caption read.

Currently, Suhana is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai and then, the UAE, where Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders played in the Indian Premier League.

Suhana is interested in becoming an actor like Shah Rukh. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. The following year, she was seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh took a sabbatical from acting after the failure of Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. However, he has been busy with production ventures, including Badla, Kaamyaab, Class of 83 and the upcoming films, Bob Biswas and Love Hostel.

As an actor, Shah Rukh will make a comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.