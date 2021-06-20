Father’s Day 2021: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan to Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim, star kids who are carbon copy of their dads

The Hindi film industry today boasts of many famous personalities whose kids have either made it big in the industry or are waiting in the wings to be launched. Many like Salman Khan (son of scriptwriter Salim Khan) and Sanjay Dutt (son of Sunil Dutt) have proved their mettle over time, while many others like Kumar Gaurav (son of Rajendra Kumar), fizzled out over time.

Apart from career prospects and talent, there is another factor that is evident in the father-son dynamic that we see in the film industry – and that is the kind of resemblance the star kids bear with their fathers. Not many will recall but the earliest instance would be Shashi Kapoor’s striking resemblance with his illustrious father, Prithviraj Kapoor. Take a look at Shashi in Junoon (1978) and Prithviraj in Sikandar (1941) and you will get an idea.

Prithviraj Kapoor (left) in Sikardar and Shashi Kapoor in Junoon.

On the occasion of International Father’s Day on Sunday, here’s a look at some father-son combination where the resemblance is very close.

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has three children – sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana. And while Shah Rukh has said on several occasions that his son is not interested in acting, the similarity between them is striking. Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US.

Saif Ali Khan- Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan wants to be an actor like his dad Saif Ali Khan.





If there is one father-son combination who look very alike, then it has to be Saif Ali Khan and his oldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim reportedly has aspirations of being an actor.

Arbaaz Khan - Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Maliaka Khan are divorced but share a son, Arhaan Khan.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan shares a son Arhaan with ex-wife Malaika Arora. If one sees pictures of the young boy, it is evident that he looks quite like his dad.

Anil Kapoor – Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor is an actor like his dad Anil Kapoor.

Actor Anil Kapoor has three children – daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor and son, Harshvardhan. The young actor made his debut in Mirzya in 2016.

Javed Akhtar – Farhan Akhtar

Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are a hit combination who also collaborate together.





Another father and son duo, both highly successful and bearing a close resemblance with each other are veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor-director-singer son Farhan Akhtar.

Sunny Deol – Karan Deol

Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, was directed by his father, Sunny Deol.

Dharmedra’s actor-politician son Sunny Deol is not really seen in public and much less are his family members. But when Sunny decided to launch his son Karan Deol, what nobody could miss what the young man’s similarity with his dad.

Amitabh Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Not as successful as his illustrious father but looking every bit like his dad is actor Abhishek Bachchan. Tall and with a personality to match, Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek may not have his dad’s gravitas, but in stature and personality, he holds his own with poise and dignity, quite like his dad.