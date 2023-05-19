Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana look emotional as they perform last rites at father's funeral

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana performed the last rites of their father, astrologer, P Khurana. P Khurana died on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab. His last rites took place at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. Also read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Suniel Shetty offer condolences to Ayushmann Khurrana and family after father's death

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father died on Friday.

A photo from the funeral has surfaced online. It features Ayushmann and Aparshakti giving a shoulder to their father’s bier. They looked emotional and were seen wearing black sunglasses.

P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his knowledge in the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books on the subject. Confirming the news of his death, actor Aparshakti's spokesperson shared a family statement earlier in the day.

It read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

According to reports in PTC, the actor's father was battling heart problems for some time. However, the cause of his death is still unknown.

Meanwhile, several celebrities from Bollywood paid their respects to the late astrologer. Many also extended condolences to the actors and their family. Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti."

Kajol added on the micro-blogging site, "Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level." Suniel Shetty added, "May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti."

Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "My deepest condolences to you my dear brothers @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and the entire family. Extremely upset on hearing the sad news. May God give you all the strength (folded hands emojis) OM SHANTI." “May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home,” said Suniel Shetty on the social media platform.

