Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Suniel Shetty offer condolences to Ayushmann Khurrana and family after father's death

After astrologer Acharya P Khurana died on Friday, Bollywood paid their respects to his family and shared their condolences with his sons, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The Khurana family patriarch passed away on Friday morning in Mohali. He had been admitted to a hospital in Punjab a few days ago and was undergoing treatment for heart ailments. The family also released an official statement on his passing. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana dies in Mohali) Ayushmann Khurrana in a photo with his father.

Several members of the Hindi film fraternity took to Twitter to post their condolences for the grieving family. Ajay Devgn wrote, "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti."

His wife Kajol shared on Twitter, "Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level." Suniel Shetty added, "May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "My deepest condolences to you my dear brothers @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and the entire family. Extremely upset on hearing the sad news. May God give you all the strength (folded hands emojis) OM SHANTI."

Actor Sonia Aggarwal, who is also from the family's hometown Chandigarh, shared, "Rest in peace my dearest uncle @PKhurrana_ …deeply saddened and shocked ..my heartfelt condolences @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and aunty ..stay strong #OmShanti."

The family's statement earlier today had read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

Acharya P Khurana was well-known in the field of astrology, especially in north India. He wrote over 30 books related to astrology and was well established as a celebrity astrologer.

Ayushmann joined films with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012 and his younger brother Aparshakti joined the industry with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in 2016.

