Ayushmann Khurrana defends Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, says it isn't about infidelity: ‘A comedy of errors’

In the past few days, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has found itself at the centre of social media chatter, with several people criticising the makers for glorifying infidelity. Now, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh have come out in defence of the film, asserting that it doesn’t endorse infidelity in any way. Ayushmann, in fact, went a step further, describing his character as a “complete green flag.”

Ayushmann Khurrana defends Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release on May 15.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, Ayushmann joined his Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi at the trailer launch of the film. At the event, he addressed the film’s storyline, emphasising that it does not endorse infidelity.

“Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai (The film is about what happens between the four characters… At the same time, I think my character, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, his moral compass is absolutely right),” Ayushmann said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor added, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the event, Rakul also defended the film, saying, “The film doesn’t promote infidelity or having affairs”.

“Yeh ek commdy of errors hai. Aur comedy of error toh yahan par kai logun ke saath hota hoga… Toh aap bhi relate karenge zaroor (This is a comedy of errors. And such mix-ups happen with many people… so you’ll definitely be able to relate to it),” Rakul mentioned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remarks come after the makers were slammed by social media users, who accused them of glorifying infidelity following the release of the film’s first look through its teaser. On April 20, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film's trailer was released on Saturday.

The teaser opened with a voiceover talking about how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat", following which he is seen getting tangled in a web of romance.

At that time, one social media user wrote, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.”

“LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “What the heck is ‘patiyon ki fitrat’ bollywood with it's never ending obsession with glorifying infidelity”.

More about the film

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. The spiritual sequel also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The romantic comedy drama is all set to hit the big screen on May 15.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON