Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Tahira Kashyap as Marilyn Monroe as she joins him in a skirt in Maldives

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a fresh picture from his vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids in the Maldives. The actor gave it a funny caption in which he called Tahira with the late American legendary star ‘Marilyn Monroe’.

Ayushmann and Tahira are seen posing together for the picture which went with the caption, "Marlyn and me @tahirakashyap." While Ayushmann is seen in a simple black tee and track pants, Tahira looks a complete contrast in a colourful top and skirt, which happens to wave around in the wind. It reminded Ayushmann of Marilyn Monroe's famous "subway grate scene" from The Seven Year Itch.

The post was soon showered with hearts and fire emojis. While producer Pragya Kapoor called them “Most beautiful couple”, actor Amruta Khanvilkar termed them as, “Hotties.” Hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Couple Goals … Love it.” Ruchikaa Kapoor asked, “@tahirakashyap what is this hotness !”

Meanwhile, Tahira shared a video in which she is seen riding a bicycle with their daughter Varushka sitting in the cart behind it. Their names were also carved on wooden nameplates at the back of the cycle. She captioned it, “Soulmates forever. monkeys forever #mamababies #the7sinsofbeingamother #vacay #maldives @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #soneva25 #experiencesoneva #sonevajani #cycling #climbingtrees #monkeys.”

Tahira had earlier penned a post about body positivity along with a picture of herself in a bikini. She had written, “I am raw, I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me. #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile.”

Ayushmann, too, had shared a shirtless picture to announce his arrival in the Maldives. He will now be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. He also has Anek with Anubhav Sinha, Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and the recently announced, Action Hero.

