Ayushmann Khurrana on how the debuts of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh affected his career: ‘Ab mein kya karunga’

Ayushmann Khurrana made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, playing the part of a young man who donates his sperm to infertile couples. The actor recently revealed at an industry event that he had to choose an unconventional path into Bollywood after looking at the careers of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, both of whom became big stars after the releases of their first films. (Also read: Dream Girl 2 postponed, Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date as he teases fans: 'Karo thoda aur intezaar')

Ayushmann Khurrana was an TV anchor before he became a film star.

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sawaariya (2007) with Sonam Kapoor. While the film didn't do well at the box office, Ranbir was easily signed for more films. Meanwhile, Ranveer's first film was Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 with Anushka Sharma. Both of these films were backed by big studios. Ayushmann's debut in Vicky Donor was successful, but it was quite a different leading man role compared to Ranbir and Ranveer's debuts.

Speaking at the recent FICCI FRAMES 2023 event, the actor recalled, "When Ranbir made his debut, I was like, ‘Yeah to aa gaya, ab mein kya karunga?’ Then Ranveer Singh came into the industry in 2010/11 and again it made me think…’Yeh bhi aa gaya ab mein kya karunga?’ I had no option but to take the unconventional path and fortunately, it worked for me. I was an anchor on television, and Shoojit Sircar saw something in me [for Vicky Donor]. I didn’t even audition for that film, and it all started there."

He added, “In my films, I am not really obsessed with my own character, I am obsessed with the whole story. I may not be the main driver of the story, the characters around me are also very strong, whether it is Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero, Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho or Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Ayushmann won two Filmfare Awards in 2013, for Best Male Debut and Best Male Playback Singer. Later on his career, he became known for tackling varied subjects that brought in commercial success at the box office with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl.

Last year, Ayushmann appeared in the films Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero which weren't as successful as his previous ones. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.

