Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser glorifies infidelity as ‘patiyon ki fitrat’? Reddit gives review
On Monday, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teases a chaotic ride, with Ayushmann Khurrana caught in a tangled web of romance alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. And the teaser hasn’t quite landed with a section of the audience. Social media has been abuzz with criticism, with many accusing the makers of glorifying infidelity and perpetuating dated gender stereotypes.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gets slammed
The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released on Monday, showing how Ayushmann Khurrana adds confusion to his married life by romancing Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It led to a discussion on social media platforms, with many calling out the makers for normalizing infidelity
One social media user, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.”{{/usCountry}}
One social media user, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.”{{/usCountry}}
“Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.”{{/usCountry}}
“Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.”{{/usCountry}}
“LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “What the heck is ‘patiyon ki fitrat’ bollywood with it's never ending obsession with glorifying infidelity”.{{/usCountry}}
“LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “What the heck is ‘patiyon ki fitrat’ bollywood with it's never ending obsession with glorifying infidelity”.{{/usCountry}}
“Bollywood is really doomed,” one wrote, another comment read, “What’s up with Bollywood’s obsession with humorizing cheating?”
“Can we move on from these stupid makers obsession with multiple wives and affairs. Like jeez not funny,” mentioned one social media user.
One wrote, “How many movies on that same topic? Guy with girlfriend and wife, the trailer is not even funny not even smile just bluh and no girl looks hot just meh Atleast ananya look hot in previous one , honestly everyone look like they want to stay at home.”
About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
On Monday, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The teaser opened with a voiceover talking about how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat". The video then shows Ayushmann Khurrana being mesmerised by someone who came to meet him at the office. The teaser further calls it, patiyon ka universe (pativerse) and shows Ayushmann romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The spiritual sequel also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The romantic comedy drama is all set to hit the big screen on 15th May 2026.
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