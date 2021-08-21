Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayushmann Khurrana says 'two weeks more' as wife Tahira Kashyap says she hasn't met him in two months

Tahira Kashyap dropped a 'cheesy' Instagram post as she missed her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana. He reacted to the post in the comments section.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been married for 12 years.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap on Saturday shared a post in which she said that she's missing her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira dropped a monochrome no-filter selfie and added Ayushmann's Dil-e-Nadaan from Hawaizaada (2015) as the background music.

Tahira Kashyap captioned her post, "Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it’s going to be two months of not meeting each other…. Feel like been cheesy might delete later … the rains aren’t helping too." Reacting to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Bas two more weeks (heart emoji) umm."

Aakriti Ahuja, wife of Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana, dropped sad face and heart emojis in the comments section, to which Tahira replied, "I know." Ayushmann is currently shooting his film Doctor G in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from Doctor G, Ayushmann also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Tahira is all set to direct her debut feature, Sharmaji Ki Beti, which stars actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. About the film, Tahira had told news agency ANI, "Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote."

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana writes song for Tahira's film with college friends, is reminded of 'late night jam sessions'

She had added, "I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional, and inspiring narrative. A big shoutout to the formidable cast and crew we've put together for this exciting journey." The shooting started earlier this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

