Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of ‘retro Christmas’ with wife Tahira Kashyap, kids Virajveer and Varushka

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a glimpse of his Christmas celebration at home with his wife Tahira Kashyap and their two kids. The actor shared two pictures from the retro themed celebration on Instagram.

Ayushmann captioned the pictures on Instagram, "Retro Christmas 2021." The actor is seen in a white tee and black pants paired with a jacket and is seen standing besides nine-year-old son Virajveer, who is in a black tee and grey denims. Tahira is in a black one shoulder top and matching denims and is seen standing besides seven-year-old daughter Varushka, who is a red frock.

The family of four pose quietly in the first picture and are seen expressing their excitement in the second picture. A Christmas tree and a Santa effigy along with Christmas decor and gifts are seen in the background.

Ayushmann's post received more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours. Comparing them to the popular show Schitt's Creek's cast, a fan commented, “Alexa play Precious Love by James Morrison and let's relive the Schitt's Creek family wholesomeness ft. The Khurranas.” Another wrote, “East or west, sir ur the best. Merry Christmas. Singer Neeti Mohan reacted, “Loveliest peeps.” She commented on Tahira's post, ”Hadd hai cuteness ki (there is a limit to the cuteness)."

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which received rave reviews from the critics for his performance and the subject of the film. He played a bodybuilder, starring opposite Vaani Kapoor, who was in the role of a trans woman.

The actor claims to be aware that many feel films on taboo subjects have become his go-to genre. "In certain films, I am the active part of the subject--like the Shubh Mangal series-- while in others, like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui or Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I am the reactive part. I have to choose the side, I can't always be the same. But it is important to have taboo breaking subjects on screen. If that is my genre, so be it," he told PTI in an interview.

