Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as he kisses her during Christmas celebrations with 'family'. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas at their Los Angeles home with their three dogs. The two often travel for work but managed to be together with their “family” for the festive season.

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration at home and wishing their fans, Nick wrote on Instagram, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours." The picture shows Priyanka in a green attire, sitting on Nick's lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek. While she holds Diana in her arms, their other two dogs, Gino and Panda also join them as they pose for pictures.

Meanwhile, Nick's father Kevin Jonas Senior took to his Instagram Stories to share a childhood picture of his three sons: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas from one of their Christmas celebrations. Nick also has a younger brother Frankie Jonas, not seen in the picture. Kevin Jonas Senior shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka was recently asked during an interview about how she was prepping for Christmas. She told Access that while she was busy working, it was her husband Nick who had been taking care of buying gifts for the family.

Priyanka has been keeping busy with the promotions of her just released film, The Matrix Resurrections. The film was released on HBO Max and also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

Nick praised Priyanka's performance in the comments section of her post about the film. He wrote, "Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film." He shared in another post, "Proud of you @priyankachopra."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra confirms Keanu Reeves is ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’, shares story from sets of The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise. It is written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski directed the previous three titles – The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON