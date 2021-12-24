Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra tweets in defence of her ‘8-10 minute appearance’ in The Matrix Resurrections
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra tweets in defence of her ‘8-10 minute appearance’ in The Matrix Resurrections

  • Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra defended actor's ‘8-10 minute appearance’ in The Matrix Resurrections, calling it ‘crucial and pivotal’.
Priyanka Chopra as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, reacted to a news report on the actor’s ‘very, very limited’ role in The Matrix Resurrections. She plays the grown-up Sati, an exile program first featured in The Matrix Revolutions.

Madhu reacted to an article on Priyanka’s ‘8-10 minute appearance’ in The Matrix Resurrections and wrote, “Crucial and pivotal… FYI.”

“Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds. However, she does share screen space with the film’s lead, Keanu Reeves,” the report said.

Madhu Chopra reacted to a news report about the length of Priyanka Chopra’s role in The Matrix Resurrections.
Previously, Priyanka hinted at the length of her role while replying to Mini Mathur’s comment about the teaser of The Matrix Resurrections. “Oh my God @priyankachopra. This is so mad cool!! Can't wait to see what you bring to this film!!” Mini had written on Instagram Stories, to which Priyanka had replied, “Just a small fish in a huge pond babe! But happy for the opportunity! The love!! @minimathur.”

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise. It brings back Keanu, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, with Priyanka, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining the cast.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra does namaste at The Matrix Resurrections premiere, helps Jada Pinkett Smith with her dress. Watch

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut as the antagonist in Baywatch, which also starred Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others. She has since starred in international projects such as Isn’t It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects include the Amazon series Citadel, Text For You, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and more. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

