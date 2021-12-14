Priyanka Chopra confirms Keanu Reeves is ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’, shares story from sets of The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her next Hollywood release, The Matrix Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves as the lead. Priyanka has now shared her experience of working with him and how he was her pillar of support on a difficult day.

While Priyanka plays Sati, Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the Warner Bros Pictures-backed movie.

Priyanka was recently asked if she experienced Keanu's kindness since the latter is known as "the nicest guy in Hollywood”. Sharing an incident in an interview to Access, Priyanka revealed how she was having a tough day as she had resumed the film's shoot after six months of lockdown and had to speak a lot of words, and was intimidated as well. “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that',” she said.

"When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, 'you were alright, you did it and you were good'. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie," she added.

Priyanka, who was missing from the first poster of the film but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, unveiled her character look on Instagram. “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21,” she wrote alongside the poster which features her dressed in a printed jacket teamed up with loose pants and knee-high boots and her hair tied in braided space-buns.

The upcoming fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski directed the previous three titles – The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. The film is slated to be released worldwide theatrically on December 22.