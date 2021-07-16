Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana shares 'last memory' of Surekha Sikri: 'She was boarding an auto rickshaw...'
Ayushmann Khurrana shares 'last memory' of Surekha Sikri: 'She was boarding an auto rickshaw...'

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared an emotional final goodbye for his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri, who died at the age of 75 on Friday.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana has written a heartfelt note after the death of Surekha Sikri. Ayushmann worked with the late actor in Badhaai Ho, which also featured Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

Sharing pictures of them together, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in his post, "In every film we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhaai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart."

He continued, "I remember when she was boarding an auto rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said 'ma’am you are the real star of our film' and she replied 'wish I get more work.' Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That’s my last memory of her."

He concluded, "I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s nazm 'Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang.' Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi (You will fall deeper in love with her). An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am. Thank you for the beautiful memories. #RIPSurekhaSikri."

Also read: When Surekha Sikri denied seeking charity: 'Give me work and I want to earn respectfully'

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann's other co-stars from Badhaai Ho -- Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao -- all shared posts in her memory. Director Amit Sharma wrote, "You will be remembered eternally SUREKHA Ji. I will miss you and cherish you always. Praying that you are in a better place."

