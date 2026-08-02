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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari give sanskari vibes in first pics from sets of Sooraj Barjatya's Ye Prem Mol Liya. See pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari star in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming romantic drama Ye Prem Mol Liya.

Updated on: Aug 2, 2026, 09:23:43 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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It's a return to old-school for Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as they gear up for the release of Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama, Ye Prem Mol Liya. On Saturday, Ayushmann shared a few stills from the set, informing that the film had wrapped its shoot. Hours later, some unseen behind-the-scenes shots were leaked online, giving a more detailed view of the world created by the veteran filmmaker in this new-age love story.

First pics show the world of Ye Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shoot Ye Prem Mol Liya.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shoot Ye Prem Mol Liya.

On Saturday, Ayushmann shared snaps with director Sooraj Barjatya and co-actor Sharvari from the sets of their film. While sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote, “Wrapped the shoot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya in the most auspicious way at Banganga. With our hearts full of love and gratitude, thank you Sooraj sir, Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain and the entire team for making this journey so special. We can't wait to bring this Sooraj Barjatya film to you and your family only in cinemas on 27th November.”

The pictures show him and Sharvari walking down the steps of a railway bridge hand in hand. Another picture has them next to the filmmaker with the clapper, while yet another shows them with the cast and crew after the wrap.

Anupam Kher talks about the film

On Friday, Anupam Kher shared his experience working on a film with Sooraj Barjatya, calling it ‘another beautiful chapter in his extraordinary journey’ in cinema.

"AND IT IS A WRAP.... Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya's #YehPremMolLiya. I've known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege," the veteran actor wrote on Instagram.

About Ye Prem Mol Liya

Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film was announced in April this year. The movie also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film releases in theatres on November 27.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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