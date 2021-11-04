Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira celebrate Diwali with whole fam in matching outfits: 'Straight out of Sooraj Barjatya sets'

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared photos from her Diwali celebrations with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana. Their son Virajveer is also seen in the photos.

In the photos, clicked at nighttime, their house is seen decorated with fairy lights. Tahira is wearing a white saree with shimmery details. Her hair is dyed red and styled in waves. Ayushmann is seen in a black kurta with a floral black shawl over his shoulders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virajveer is seen in a similar green and brown outfit. In his picture with Tahira, he is seen touching her hair. “Always looking out for each other. Happy Diwali to you and yours,” she captioned the photo.

On her own pictures in the saree, Tahira wrote, “Happy Diwali. This Diwali I have realised too many things…topping the list is my love for sarees! In this stunning one by my gorgeous friend @manishmalhotra05.”

Sharing pictures with Ayushmann, she wrote, “My favourite festival! Hence bombarding with pictures and love. #diwali #home #family @ayushmannk,” she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna wished Tahira in the comments. “Happy Diwali,” she wrote. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Looking great Tahira.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayushmann's actor brother Aparshakti also shared a photo of the whole family in matching outfits. “Straight out of Sooraj Barjatya’s set.. A very Happy Diwali to you and yours from me and mine. Styled by @jaysamuelstudio in my absolute favourite @shantanunikhil. Shot with love by @mayank0491,” he wrote with the photo.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says 'two weeks more' as wife Tahira Kashyap says she hasn't met him in two months

Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana have been married for 20 years. Other than Virajveer, they also have a daughter named Varushka. On their anniversary last year, Ayushmann revealed how they fell for each other. "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm,” he captioned a picture collage of Tahira in her many moods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tahira recently released her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Ayushmann’s upcoming films include Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s Action Hero.