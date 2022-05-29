Ayushmann Khurrana weighs in on language debate: 'Hindi is a mixture of lots of languages, can't put one at forefront'

Ayushmann Khurrana has said that no language, irrespective of whether it is old or new, should be put at the forefront. He was responding to the recent debate around whether Hindi is the national language, or should be treated and respected as such. (Also read: Anek box office: Ayushmann Khurrana film collects just ₹1.75 crore on first day)

Ayushmann is currently seen as an undercover cop in Anubhav Sinha's latest outing, Anek. The film is about the fight between government and militant groups in the north-eastern regions of India. The film released on Friday and has been receiving mixed reviews and had a slow opening at the box office.

Asked about the language debate, Ayushmann told News18, “I really don’t know what should be the criteria for this whether the newest language should be the national language or the oldest language should be the national language. It’s about jo aapki language hai wo aapko pasand hai (You like the language that is yours). We cannot put one language at the forefront whether it’s old, new, or a mixture of languages. This is not that country. Hindi is a mixture of a lot of languages. Like in colloquial tongue, we usually mix three languages- Hindi, English, and Urdu. It’s like a buffet of languages in our country so every language and culture is important."

Model Andrea Kevichusa, who hails from Nagaland, is making her acting debut with the film. Anek’s Hindustan Times review read, “With a storyline that's pretty confusing to begin with, followed by a narrative that appears convoluted at most places, Anek's intentions are indeed all over the place. Sinha somehow tries to address many issues in 2-hour-30-minutes runtime, but sadly couldn't do justice to all.”

In a statement issued before the film's release, Ayushmann had said, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

