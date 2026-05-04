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Babil Khan resumes work after mental health break, pens heartwarming note for fans. See pics

After a May 2025 video critiquing Bollywood, Babil Khan took a break for mental health. He is now back to filming and expressed gratitude for fans' love.

May 04, 2026 03:41 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Last year, actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, grabbed attention after opening up about his personal struggles and the pressures of the industry. Soon after, he stepped away from the spotlight. Now, the actor is back on set and has shared a heartfelt message for his fans.

Babil Khan returns to set

Babil Khan shares pictures as he returns to set after a break.

On Sunday, Babil took to Instagram and shared a carousel post from the set of his new project. One of the images featured a screenshot of a note that read, “As I start the second schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you on your screens very soon.” However, the actor kept details about the project under wraps. Fans showered love in the comment section and some even cheered for him.

Why Babil Khan took a break

Babil made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with Qala in 2022, earning widespread praise for his performance. He went on to feature in the critically acclaimed series The Railway Men alongside actors like R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.

He has also appeared in films such as Friday Night Plan and Logout. While his upcoming project remains under wraps, fans are eager to see him back on screen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

babil khan depression mental health bollywood
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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