Babil Khan resumes work after mental health break, pens heartwarming note for fans. See pics

Last year, actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, grabbed attention after opening up about his personal struggles and the pressures of the industry. Soon after, he stepped away from the spotlight. Now, the actor is back on set and has shared a heartfelt message for his fans.

Babil Khan returns to set

Babil Khan shares pictures as he returns to set after a break.

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On Sunday, Babil took to Instagram and shared a carousel post from the set of his new project. One of the images featured a screenshot of a note that read, “As I start the second schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you on your screens very soon.” However, the actor kept details about the project under wraps. Fans showered love in the comment section and some even cheered for him.

Why Babil Khan took a break

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{{^usCountry}} In May 2025, a video of Babil surfaced online in which he was seen crying and speaking about how Bollywood is “screwed” and “fake”. He also named a few actors while criticising the industry, but later clarified that his words had been misinterpreted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In May 2025, a video of Babil surfaced online in which he was seen crying and speaking about how Bollywood is “screwed” and “fake”. He also named a few actors while criticising the industry, but later clarified that his words had been misinterpreted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He subsequently deactivated his Instagram account for a brief period, after which his family and team issued a clarification statement. In the same month, Babil also stepped away from filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s project, revealing that he needed to take a break. The director later said he respected Babil’s decision to prioritise self-care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He subsequently deactivated his Instagram account for a brief period, after which his family and team issued a clarification statement. In the same month, Babil also stepped away from filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s project, revealing that he needed to take a break. The director later said he respected Babil’s decision to prioritise self-care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Babil returned to social media in October, opening up about his mental health and revealing that he had been battling depression. He wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked T-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions. I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression…” About Babil Khan’s career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babil returned to social media in October, opening up about his mental health and revealing that he had been battling depression. He wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked T-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions. I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression…” About Babil Khan’s career {{/usCountry}}

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Babil made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with Qala in 2022, earning widespread praise for his performance. He went on to feature in the critically acclaimed series The Railway Men alongside actors like R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.

He has also appeared in films such as Friday Night Plan and Logout. While his upcoming project remains under wraps, fans are eager to see him back on screen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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