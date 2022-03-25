Bachchhan Paandey box office day 7 collection: Akshay Kumar film outdone by The Kashmir Files, earns 46 crore in week

When it released last week, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey was expected to rule the box office in its opening week. However, the film was undone by the strong word of mouth its competitor The Kashmir Files received. In the end, the film has failed to even breach the ₹50-crore mark in its first week, ending with a disappointing ₹46 crore nett in seven days. Also read: Bachchhan Paandey review: Akshay barely saves a film riddled with cliches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi alongside Akshay. The film follows an aspiring filmmaker (Kriti) studying a gangster (Akshay) for her gangster film. The film released on the occasion of Holi on March 18.

However, right from its opening day, Bachchhan Paandey did not do the kind of numbers that were expected from it. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, "Bachchhan Pandey collected a poor 46.75 crore nett in its first week as collections fell fast from Monday onward. The weekend itself, it had struggled as it failed to grow over the weekend. This was mainly due to Mumbai circuit which fell heavily on day two."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In comparison, The Kashmir Files did a business of ₹110 crore in the same week, dwarfing Bachchhan Paandey in all territories across India. The Akshay-starrer will now find its earnings further reduced as most of the screens have been taken by SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR, which released this Friday. Bachchhan Paandey's strongest earnings came from smaller centres in UP, Bihar, and MP circuits. However, here it has been replaced by RRR in most theatres for this week.

As per industry estimates, the film will cross the ₹50-crore mark but it looks highly unlikely that it will ever cross the ₹100-crore mark in nett earnings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON