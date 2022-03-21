Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bachchhan Paandey box office weekend collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns 35 cr, The Kashmir Files haul is double
bollywood

Bachchhan Paandey box office weekend collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns 35 cr, The Kashmir Files haul is double

Bachchhan Paandey collected around ₹34-35 crore nett during extended Holi weekend. The Akshay Kumar-starrer was pushed to the edges by The Kashmir Files at the box office.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bachchhan Paandey. 
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:04 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, recorded a low weekend despite releasing on Holi. The film released in theatres on Friday with an opening of 13 crore and now stands at a three-day total of around 35 crore. The film was reportedly dominated by The Kashmir Files, which registered a second weekend total of approximately 71 crore. Also read: Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai

Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar's first release of the year and also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated, “Bachchhan Pandey struggled on Sunday as mass belts were already getting Holi advantage on Saturday so never got that big Sunday boost while in the multiplexes it is all about The Kashmir Files.”

It further read, “The collections on Sunday will be around 11.5-12 crore nett as per early estimates for weekend of 34-35 crore nett which is a low collection. The film has not been able to go anywhere due to the domination of The Kashmir Files.”

Bachchhan Paandey received mixed reactions upon its release. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bachchhan Paandey, as a whole, is a masala flick, which Akshay Kumar fans can't complain about. With an interesting plot at hand, it could have been much better, but as of now, it's surely a one-time-watch for those with a penchant for comedy.”

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files continues to dominate theat The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu & Kashmir in 1990.

Mentioning the box office collection of The Kashmir Files, the report read, “The Kashmir Files has grossed around 27-28 crore nett on Sunday as per early estimates which will give it a second weekend of 71 crore nett plus.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bachchan pandey akshay kumar kriti sanon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP