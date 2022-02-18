Bachchhan Paandey trailer: Akshay Kumar is at his ruthless best as gangster, won't even spare Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming Holi release, Bachchhan Paandey. The actor is back in a never seen before avatar of a colourful character, as he plays a cruel gangster with a stone eye.

The trailer begins with an introduction to Myra Devekar, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, who wants to make a film on a gangster named Bachchhan Paandey and convinces her friend Vishu, played by Arshad Warsi, to accompany her on her mission. Bachchhan Paandey is shown as a deadly gangster, who is always on a killing spree. He is said to have murdered his own girlfriend Sophie (Jacqueline Fernandez) though the trailer hints at a twist in the plot. Kriti's filmmaking plans seem to take a dangerous turn as Bachchhan Paandey learns their hidden truth and is in no mood to spare them.

Hours before the trailer release, Jacqueline shared her first look from the film and captioned it, “Sophie ka sapna hai magical love story. Kya #BachchhanPaandey kar payega uski har wish puri? (Sophie dreams of a magical love story. Will Bachchhan Paandey be able to fulfil her every wish)?”

Earlier this week, Akshay had announced the spelling change in the film's title by sharing a new poster featuring him as a gangster with a stone eye. “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai (He is ready to scare you, make you laugh and cry),” he wrote.

Calling Bachchhan Paandey a complete package, Kriti Sanon had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "I am very excited because it got everything in it. There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening. It’s a full package film, I would say.”

Bachchhan Paandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda, directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit theatres on March 18.

