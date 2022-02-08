Kapil Sharma says he has sorted issues with Akshay Kumar: 'My big bro can never be annoyed with me'

Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma has responded to report of his tiff with actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to let his fans know that he called up Akshay and sorted out the issues.

“Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you,” Kapil said in his tweet.

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

Hindustan Times had exclusively reported that Akshay was upset at how a clip that he had demanded deleted from his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show was still shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. In the clip, the comedian had asked Akshay about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’. He was supposedly alluding to an interview that Akshay did with PM Narendra Modi a few years back.

Akshay challenged Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian tried to change the topic. A source, that wished to stay anonymous, told HT that apparently after the shoot got over, the actor requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office.

“Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after,” the source had said.

It added, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again." It was added that Akshay won't appear on the show to promote his movie Bachchan Pandey.

