Badhaai Do’s Chum Darang is dating Bigg Boss contestant Hrishant Goswami (Exclusive)

She played actor Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in Badhaai Do (2022). Off screen too, model-actor Chum Darang seems to have found her someone special! We’ve learnt that Darang is dating former model and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Hrishant Goswami. The two started seeing each other shortly after the pandemic.

“They live together and are quite serious. Chum is an extremely private person, so she may not talk about this. However, their social circle is well aware about their affair,” a source tells us.

From what we’ve gathered, Goswami, who also happens to be actor Vidyut Jammwal’s cousin, is gearing up for his acting debut.

“He has been working very hard on his craft and his body to make an acting debut. He has not landed any projects yet, but he may soon. He wouldn’t be comfortable talking about his relationship,” the source adds.

When we reached out to Darang, 31, she maintained a ‘no comments’ stance. Goswami, 38, remained unavailable for comment.