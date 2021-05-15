Baghban actor Saahil Chadha suffers injuries after being hit by ambulance, hospitalised

Actor Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films such as Baghban and Section 375, and his wife Promila suffered injuries after being hit by an ambulance. The accident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Saahil and Promila were returning from a meeting and walking towards their car, parked in a lane behind St Xavier’s College, when they were hit by the vehicle from behind, reports a leading daily. The actor got dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his stomach and thigh. His wife, meanwhile, sustained two fractures in her leg.

Currently, Saahil is admitted to the Bombay Hospital, while Promila is staying with her cousin. His injuries are said to be non-serious and he is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days.

Saahil called the accident ‘extremely shocking and scary’ and said that he is currently under observation in the hospital. “The police have nabbed the driver,” he said adding, “I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary.”

Saahil played one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in Baghban, with the other three being played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Nasir Kazi.

