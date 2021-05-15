Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Baghban actor Saahil Chadha suffers injuries after being hit by ambulance, hospitalised
bollywood

Baghban actor Saahil Chadha suffers injuries after being hit by ambulance, hospitalised

Actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila met with an accident in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is currently hospitalised.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Saahil Chadha met with an accident earlier this week.

Actor Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films such as Baghban and Section 375, and his wife Promila suffered injuries after being hit by an ambulance. The accident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Saahil and Promila were returning from a meeting and walking towards their car, parked in a lane behind St Xavier’s College, when they were hit by the vehicle from behind, reports a leading daily. The actor got dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his stomach and thigh. His wife, meanwhile, sustained two fractures in her leg.

Currently, Saahil is admitted to the Bombay Hospital, while Promila is staying with her cousin. His injuries are said to be non-serious and he is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days.

Also read | Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

Saahil called the accident ‘extremely shocking and scary’ and said that he is currently under observation in the hospital. “The police have nabbed the driver,” he said adding, “I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary.”

Saahil played one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in Baghban, with the other three being played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Nasir Kazi.

Actor Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films such as Baghban and Section 375, and his wife Promila suffered injuries after being hit by an ambulance. The accident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Saahil and Promila were returning from a meeting and walking towards their car, parked in a lane behind St Xavier’s College, when they were hit by the vehicle from behind, reports a leading daily. The actor got dragged for two feet and suffered injuries on his stomach and thigh. His wife, meanwhile, sustained two fractures in her leg.

Currently, Saahil is admitted to the Bombay Hospital, while Promila is staying with her cousin. His injuries are said to be non-serious and he is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days.

Also read | Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

Saahil called the accident ‘extremely shocking and scary’ and said that he is currently under observation in the hospital. “The police have nabbed the driver,” he said adding, “I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary.”

Saahil played one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons in Baghban, with the other three being played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Nasir Kazi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baghban

Related Stories

bollywood

‘Thought Dharmendra would beat me up’: Samir Soni reveals he was scared to touch Hema Malini during Baghban

UPDATED ON OCT 16, 2020 05:15 PM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan jokes he is ready for Baghban remake after taking FaceApp challenge: ‘Casting for heroine’s role’

UPDATED ON APR 03, 2020 06:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP