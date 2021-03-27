Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind: 'Love you today, tomorrow, forever'

Actor Avika Gor, who gained fame as a child artiste in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu, has shared a special birthday post for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Avika is now 23 years old.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of them together. She wrote in her caption that she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with Milind.

"Happy birthday (heart emoji) You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you," she wrote. Avika added, "You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve."

She concluded, "Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together - inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other ❤️ I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever."

In 2020, Avika made headlines after she spoke about her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she had written.

Avika appeared as Anandi on Balika Vadhu, which ran from 2008 to 2016. Avika's run lasted two years.