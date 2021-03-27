Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind: 'Love you today, tomorrow, forever'
bollywood

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind: 'Love you today, tomorrow, forever'

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor on Saturday posted a special birthday message for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Avika Gor introduced Milind to the world last year.

Actor Avika Gor, who gained fame as a child artiste in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu, has shared a special birthday post for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Avika is now 23 years old.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of them together. She wrote in her caption that she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with Milind.

"Happy birthday (heart emoji) You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you," she wrote. Avika added, "You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS pics from the sets of Atrangi Re, see here

Shraddha screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch

Akshay Kumar wraps Atrangi Re, shares a new picture of his role in the movie

Aamir's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend as they enjoy movie night

She concluded, "Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together - inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other ❤️ I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever."

Also read: Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

In 2020, Avika made headlines after she spoke about her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she had written.

Avika appeared as Anandi on Balika Vadhu, which ran from 2008 to 2016. Avika's run lasted two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avika gor avika gor weight loss avika gor instagram balika vadhu

Related Stories

bollywood

Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:07 PM IST
tv

Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

UPDATED ON NOV 12, 2020 12:02 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP