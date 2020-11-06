e-paper
Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

Avika Gor has shared pictures from a glamorous new photoshoot, days after she opened up about her dramatic weight loss journey. See the pictures here.

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Avika Gor rose to fame as a child artiste in Balika Vadhu years ago.
Actor Avika Gor, who recently spoke about her physical transformation, has shared new posts about the perception of success, along with a few glamorous photos. Avika rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV show Balika Vadhu, and later in Sasural Simar Ka.

“Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth,” Avika wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. The attached two pictures of herself, wearing a shimmery silver dress.

 
Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth. When I looked at various successful people(actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time. Even when I used to think of my own story, I used to think that maybe I just got lucky to get so much so early in life. But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal - a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal. It's easy to think that everyone got it easy, that they didn't really deserve it, but we never know the whole story, do we? So, maybe we should give everyone the benefit of doubt & try to get to know their story. This thought has made me a better listener, so that I could learn from EVERYONE'S experience. Recently, my driver shared his dream of becoming a chef with me. I also learnt a deeper level of empathy from my assistant's story. There are so many amazing stories to learn from, so maybe we should all try to learn & grow as much as we can before we let our perceptions take over. What's your story? __________ Pc @adrin_sequeira Makeup @sirimakeupartistry Outfit @vilvinsabuofficial @vilvinsabu Stylist @sandhya__sabbavarapu Location @788avenue @rohitreddymadupu

Did you know that more than 1 million tonnes of textiles are thrown away every year in India? At least 50% of that is recyclable. Thankfully, there are a few brands that are trying to create amazing clothes using the discarded textiles. After all, one person's waste is another man's treasure. With privilege comes a certain affection towards certain brands, & that's completely alright. However, when we have a choice, we must also try to consume sustainable brands such as @doh_tak_keh . The clothes might not always look like the "generically attractive" clothes that we wear, but once you wear them you're bound to not just look beautiful but also feel beautiful. Every small step towards change matters. ________ Pc @charanpallatiphotography Stylist @thatbohopilla Outfit #dohtakkeh @juhi.melwani Lashes @lashout_by_nehamehvish Accessories @houseofnicha Ring @oshri.accessories

She continued, “When I looked at various successful people (actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time.” Avika said that for the longest time, she used to think that she got lucky, too. “But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal - a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal,” she wrote.

The actor noted that it’s rare to see the complete picture about another person, and therefore, people should give others the benefit of the doubt, and not ‘let our perceptions take over.’

Also read: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor’s emotional posts on 13 kg weight loss journey go viral, says she broke down after seeing herself

Recently, Avika shared her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she wrote.

