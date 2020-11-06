Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

tv

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:42 IST

Actor Avika Gor, who recently spoke about her physical transformation, has shared new posts about the perception of success, along with a few glamorous photos. Avika rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV show Balika Vadhu, and later in Sasural Simar Ka.

“Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth,” Avika wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. The attached two pictures of herself, wearing a shimmery silver dress.

She continued, “When I looked at various successful people (actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time.” Avika said that for the longest time, she used to think that she got lucky, too. “But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal - a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal,” she wrote.

The actor noted that it’s rare to see the complete picture about another person, and therefore, people should give others the benefit of the doubt, and not ‘let our perceptions take over.’

Also read: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor’s emotional posts on 13 kg weight loss journey go viral, says she broke down after seeing herself

Recently, Avika shared her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more