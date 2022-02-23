Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet: Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, Bappa Lahiri attend. Watch

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on February 15. Bappi's family held a prayer meeting in his remembrance on Wednesday. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, and Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri were among those who attended the meet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shraddha, her mother Shivangi and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor were spotted entering the venue.

In other photos shared by a fan account, Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri and his daughter Reema Lahiri were also spotted entering the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital. On the night of February 15, he died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 17, Bappi was cremated in presence of his family, friends and prominent members from Bollywood. The mortal remains of the Disco King were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

Read More: Bappi Lahiri cremated in Mumbai as fans, friends bid adieu to India’s Disco King

Bappi's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa. Celebrities like, Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Bappi had composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam', among others. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON