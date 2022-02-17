Bappi Lahiri cremated in Mumbai as fans, friends bid adieu to India’s Disco King

Family, friends and prominent members from Bollywood bid a tearful adieu to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri as he was cremated on Thursday afternoon. The mortal remains of the Disco King were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

As Bappi loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style for one last time. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as Bappi embarked on his final journey. His daughter Rema Lahiri was inconsolable at the funeral.

Rema Lahiri looks inconsolable in Bappi Lahiri's funeral's pictures. (Varinder Chawla)

Bappi's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday.

Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun arriving to bid final adieu to Bappi Lahiri. (Varinder Chawla)

Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

Bappi died at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt messages for the late singer.

Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam', among others. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

