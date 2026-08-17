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Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film crashes in opening weekend, earns 37 crore

Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: The film has also found itself competing with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 in theatres.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 09:51:07 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 had hoped to build on the momentum it found on Independence Day, but the period drama ended its opening weekend on a disappointing note. After a big jump in collections on first Saturday, the film saw a sharp fall on Sunday.

Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol starrer gets opening weekend shock after 135% Saturday jump.
Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol starrer gets opening weekend shock after 135% Saturday jump.

[Also read: ₹30 crore in opening weekend">Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Film sees sharp 46% Sunday drop, fails to cross 30 crore in opening weekend]

Batwara 1947 box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned around 7.25 crore gross in India on its third day, taking its three-day total to approximately 31.61 crore. The film recorded around 22% occupancy across 7,239 shows on Sunday. The 46.3% drop from Day 2, when it had collected 13.50 crore, has taken away some of the momentum it gained from the Independence Day holiday.

Deep Dive

What was the total box office collection for Batwara 1947 after its opening weekend?

Batwara 1947 wrapped up its opening weekend with a total box office collection of approximately ₹31.61 crore gross in India.

Why did Batwara 1947 experience a sharp drop in collections on its second Sunday?

The film saw a sharp drop of 46.3% on Sunday after a successful Saturday, attributed to a failure to maintain audience momentum following the Independence Day boost.

How did the box office performance of Batwara 1947 compare to Awarapan 2?

Batwara 1947 struggled at the box office, with a total of ₹31.61 crore in its opening weekend, while Awarapan 2 greatly outperformed it, earning approximately ₹81.75 crore.
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Batwara 1947 saw its collections jump by nearly 135% on Day 2, earning 13.50 crore. The strong Saturday performance had raised hopes of a healthy weekend, but Sunday failed to keep the momentum going. With the sharp drop in collections, the film wrapped up its opening weekend at around 31.61 crore gross in India.

The film's overseas performance has been fairly modest as well. The film earned around 2 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas collection to approximately 5.50 crore. After three days, the film's worldwide gross stands at around 37.11 crore.

Awarapan 2 dominates the box office clash

Batwara 1947 has also found itself competing with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, and the difference between the two films has become increasingly clear. Awarapan 2 continued its strong theatrical run and has already crossed the 110.10 crore mark worldwide, giving it a clear advantage in the box office battle.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings the filmmaker back together with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The duo previously delivered memorable films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

The movie is based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple (Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta) who are celebrating the freedom of India but have to migrate to Pakistan due to the division of countries. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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