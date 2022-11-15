Arbaaz Khan says he was 'conscious' of being called Salman Khan’s brother, Malaika Arora's husband: It used to bother me

Actor, producer Arbaaz Khan opened up about being worried once when people started referring to him as Salman Khan’s brother or even Malaika Arora’s husband. However, Arbaaz said he has realised with time that he has nothing to prove to anyone. Also read: Arbaaz Khan says he and ex-wife Malaika Arora have grown to appreciate each other's choices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arbaaz is the son of actor-turned-screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He has two brothers—actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan besides their sisters, Arpita and Alvira. He was previously married to model-turned-actor Malaika Arora. When asked about his thoughts on creating a separate identity beyond his relations, Arbaaz shared that there’s no point in changing what people might think of him.

He told ETimes, “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn't make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arbaaz called proving things to others ‘a futile exercise’ and said it can be quite exhausting. He believes that one has to choose their own self instead of trying to please million of people in this regard. “The day you learn to seek validation from yourself, you will be genuinely happy about your existence,” he said.

Arbaaz feels one cannot ride on success all the time throughout their life. “I had done some really good films as an actor, I had done Dabanng. So if that is it, then I should have just retired? It doesn't work that way,” he also said. Arbaaz’s latest outing is thriller series Tanaav, an adaptation of Israeli show Fauda.

Directed by by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, Tanaav also stars Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, and Manav Vij. It released on SonyLIV on November 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON