Being in front of camera gives me an instant pep-up: Aarti Chabria

Actor, film director and motivational speaker Aarti Chabria enjoys donning many hats and tries to give her best to all her endeavours.

“Multi-tasking is a way to be. It’s a short life so why to leave any wish unfulfilled? I believe and also make others follow to live life to the fullest. At the same time, despite dabbling in multiple streams, I still love acting the most. Though this doesn’t make me a lesser director or speaker! Acting gives me that instant pep-up that we all desperately need in our day-to-day life. So acting is and will be my first choice of work,” says the Awara Paagal Deewana and Shootout at Lokhandwala actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After doing over 30 films, the pretty actor produced and directed a film that did rounds at several international fests. “Direction was something I always wanted to try my hand at specially after completing my course of filmmaking from NYFA, Manhattan. I was the happiest soul when Mumbai Varanasi Express went on to win awards at international film festivals. It was like dream come true. I will direct again if all goes well and I have a good story to tell.”

Talking about career in the industry being uncertain for all, Chabria says, “Nothing is certain in this world and so is for actors or makers in the entertainment industry. This is the reason I urge youngsters to complete their education before joining the industry. This field is undeniably a two-way game, as one day can be in your favour while the other may not. So, only proper education can help us through such times.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Chabria is into promoting wellness and holistic growth. “I run a chat series called Secrets of A Victorious Mind on my platform where I have invited a number of people who are master in the art of life, motivation and well-being. As I had a knack for this field, I went ahead and did a number of courses to learn this art. So, today this way I try and help people on their spiritual journey.”