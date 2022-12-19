Shah Rukh Khan should watch Pathaan with daughter Suhana Khan: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam on Besharam Rang row

After Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam has also expressed its displeasure with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. The film’s first song Besharam Rang has drawn the ire of many politicians, who have termed it indecent and the internet has even hinted at some communal angle in the costumes of the two lead actors. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan ‘patriotic’ amid boycott calls, shares cryptic post

The five-day session of the MP state assembly is beginning on Monday. Prior to this, Gautam spoke about the controversy Pathaan has evoked in the state. Many, including state leaders, have alleged the film hurts their religious sensibilities and called its song indecent and vulgar. "Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," Gautam said as per a report in Live Hindustan. Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, 22, will soon make her Bollywood debut

Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The beach party song has Deepika in a number of attires but what has drawn the ire of the protesters is one particular swimsuit, which they allege is saffron and hence, offends their religious sensibilities. The film’s team has not directly responded to it even though Shah Rukh did send a veiled message on social media negativity at a recent event.

Last week, while speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, Shah Rukh said in Hindi, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive).” His final ‘zinda hain’, delivered in the style of his character from Pathaan, drew cheers from the large crowd gathered there.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had objected to Besharam Rang, saying that unless it was changed, the film may not be released in the state. Since then, the hashtag ‘Boycott Pathaan’ has been trending on microblogging site Twitter. Pathaan is set to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

