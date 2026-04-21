‘Best mom’ Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for Aaradhya, records her reaction after surprising her at airport

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s bond often melts hearts online. Recently, the actor surprised her daughter at the airport as she returned from a school trip and captured her reaction on camera. The video has surfaced online, and fans can’t stop gushing over their bond.

Aishwarya Rai surprises Aaradhya Bachchan at airport

Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for Aaradhya Bachchan.

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In the video, Aishwarya can be seen fulfilling her mum duties, waiting for her daughter alongside other parents. As soon as she spots Aaradhya exiting the airport, she pulls out her camera to capture the moment. Aaradhya is visibly overjoyed to see her mother and immediately rushes towards her for a warm hug. Aishwarya looks equally excited, cherishing the heartfelt reunion.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor is also seen turning photographer for her daughter, clicking pictures of Aaradhya with her friends before they head towards the car. Aishwarya looks elegant in a white shirt and blue denim, completing her chic look with sunglasses and a sling bag. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen in her school uniform paired with a cap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor is also seen turning photographer for her daughter, clicking pictures of Aaradhya with her friends before they head towards the car. Aishwarya looks elegant in a white shirt and blue denim, completing her chic look with sunglasses and a sling bag. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen in her school uniform paired with a cap. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans showered love on the duo. One comment read, “Best mum in the world.” Another wrote, “This looks like a regular mum duty. Best mum ever.” Another comment read, “She is so invested as a mum!! How blessed are you, Aaradhya.” A fan also wrote, “Cute mother and daughter,” while another added, “How cute, she is photographing Aaradhya with friends.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans showered love on the duo. One comment read, “Best mum in the world.” Another wrote, “This looks like a regular mum duty. Best mum ever.” Another comment read, “She is so invested as a mum!! How blessed are you, Aaradhya.” A fan also wrote, “Cute mother and daughter,” while another added, “How cute, she is photographing Aaradhya with friends.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aaradhya is often seen by her mother’s side at high-profile events, from award shows to international platforms, quietly cheering her on and celebrating her achievements. She has also accompanied Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival, watching her light up the red carpet. This time, however, the roles were beautifully reversed. Instead of Aaradhya watching her mother shine, it was Aishwarya who stepped back to capture her daughter’s joyful moments. About Aaradhya Bachchan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aaradhya is often seen by her mother’s side at high-profile events, from award shows to international platforms, quietly cheering her on and celebrating her achievements. She has also accompanied Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival, watching her light up the red carpet. This time, however, the roles were beautifully reversed. Instead of Aaradhya watching her mother shine, it was Aishwarya who stepped back to capture her daughter’s joyful moments. About Aaradhya Bachchan {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a brief period. The couple embraced parenthood in 2011 with the birth of their daughter, Aaradhya. They are often seen cheering her on at school events.

Speaking about parenting, Abhishek shared in a recent podcast with Lily Singh, “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her what is right and what is wrong. We believe in showing what to do by being that ourselves. It’s never been like, ‘Okay, I’ll teach her self-defence.’ If you’ve seen my wife, she can take care of herself. It’s never been divided like, ‘I’ll teach her self-defence, you teach her to be empathetic.’ No, it’s not that.” He added that there is no sense of competition between them as parents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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