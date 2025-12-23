Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan twin as they jet off for vacation with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ahead of the holidays

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport as they flew for their vacation ahead of the upcoming holidays--Christmas and New Year. Several pictures and videos of the couple emerged on social media platforms. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also accompanied them. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen together at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya jet off for vacation

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya entered the airport together. Aaradhya, who smiled, walked behind Aishwarya, who promptly insisted she walk ahead of her. Abhishek looked at them as they walked together.

Both the actors were wished "Merry Christmas" by the paparazzi and they obliged them too. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of them. For the journey, Aishwarya wore a black top and matching pants. Abhishek too opted for a black hoodie, jacket and pants. Aaradhya followed her parents and wore a black outfit.

Fans react to their video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "God bless their relationship." A person wrote, "A beautiful family. All of them look amazing. Stay blessed." "Abhishek is finer than ever. He is becoming more dashing by the year," read a comment. This isn't the first trip the family is taking together this year.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya earlier travelled together in August this year. They were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport together later. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek's films

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project.

Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, among others.